Spice up your life with non-traditional fruits

On “Live In The D” today, host Jason Carr tried out some exotics fruits that are full of nutrients. They are things you may have heard of before, but in many cases, you may not have had them raw.

He first tried Passionfruit, and although nutrition and health expert Jody Trierweiler said its the highest in fiber, Jason wasn’t to fond of the fruit.

Next up Jody highlighted a fruit she said is high in magnesium, something she said most people are lacking, Cacao Fruit. She described the fruit as having a soft outer fruit and inner crunch which is like a bean. That bean she said contains a little caffeine. After struggling to get through the crunch, the fruit actually made Jason’s eyes water. Jody said the Cacao Fruit has 40 times the antioxidants as blueberries, and has the highest plant source as iron. The beans in the fruit are used to made chocolate.

The next fruit is a berry which Jody said has a taste between a honeydew and cucumber, and is from South America. As Jason was tasting the Pepino Melon, he jokingly told Jody “I hate you.” The Pepino Melon Jody said is also high in antioxidants.

Lastly Jody says the Guava lowers your blood pressure and cholesterol, has 400% of your vitamin C, and over 20 vitamins and minerals.

Jason wasn’t a fan of the Guava either.

These exotic fruits can be found in the produce isle of your local grocery store.