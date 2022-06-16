Celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day at events happening around Detroit

According to Local 4′s weather department, the high temps won’t stick around for the weekend, so lets get out and have some fun!

There are several events happening in and around Detroit this weekend, most in honor of Juneteenth, the newly recognized Federal holiday.

An event we featured on “Live In The D” a couple of weeks ago is Jazzin’ at the Vanity. The event features local musicians and will focus on remembering the history and importance of Juneteenth. Its all happening in the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood at the Vanity Ballroom Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from1 p.m. to 7p.m..

There will be several events involving the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. The museum will hold their Juneteenth Jubilee Freedom Weekend this Saturday and Sunday. They will hold an “Underground Railroad Treasure Hunt” that will take participants to various historic sites around Detroit to learn about how African Americans came to Detroit seeking freedom. This happens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4p.m..

On Sunday “The Wright” will host a concert entitled “Spirits Soar-Free” that will feature musical performances of songs from the 1860′s until today.

Sourcebooks Sellers in Detroit is holding a “Texas Everyday” Juneteenth event Friday through Sunday. Each event will focus on a book from Texas where Juneteenth celebrations are a tradition. Friday’s discussion will surround “The Black West” and The Bill Pickett Rodeo. Saturday they will host an in-person story time with the book “Free at Last: A Juneteenth Poem,” and on Sunday the focus will be on the only published cookbook featuring a Juneteenth theme called “A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations.” There will be baked goods from a Texas bakery as well (yum). Event times vary by day.

Another event that’s happening downtown this weekend is the much anticipated “Black Women’s Expo,” and Live In the D’s very own Tati Amare will be in attendance. The two day event happening at Huntington Place this Saturday and Sunday is all about empowering and motivating women through speakers, seminar’s, exhibits and celebrity guests. Speaking of which, Tati will be hosting a Q & A with actress Vivica A. Fox about her new movie series on Lifetime Movie Network. Tickets for the event are online.

For all the dads that loves cars, the “Motor Muster” is happening this Sunday at Greenfield Village. The village streets will come alive with classic cars rolling up and down the street, and parked near some of the famous buildings. The event is free and included with admission.

Finally there’s Opa! Fest in Troy. You can sample Greek food, see an “Iron Chef” style competition, watch traditional dancers, and listen to live music. There will be several other vendors on hand and the Plaka Marketplace. The Opa! Fest takes place at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Troy this Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m..