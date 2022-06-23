Take your pick of rides, games, or beverages

Travel through time, attend a carnival for all, or one only for adults, and wake up early for some yoga in the park. Those are just a few things to do this weekend in and around the D.

Step right up this Friday to the Detroit Booze Carnival. There will be giant games, beer, spirits, food trucks, and much more. This happens at Eastern Market’s Shed 5 Friday night 6 p.m. to 10p.m. and is for adults only.

Now a Carnival for all ages, it’s the Taylor Summer Festival. The 4 day event will have carnival rides, games and food. This starts today at 3 p.m. and goes through Sunday at Heritage Park in Taylor.

Who’s ready for some fitness in the park? The Rise and Grind will feature a “Lets Dance” Zumba event Sunday morning from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Beacon Park in Downtown Detroit. Its open to all and absolutely free! Pre-registration is required.

There’s also free yoga in the park happening at Palmer Park this Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m..

Finally, in Pontiac it’s “Cars under the Stars”. The 5th annual event features fireworks at the M1 Concourse. There’s trackside and arena side parking available, and walk-ins are welcome. This happens Sunday evening. Doors open at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.. Prices vary.