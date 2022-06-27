3 reasons to make Canada’s wine country your next getaway

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a great vacation with all kinds of new experiences, like perhaps visiting a winery? Throw in some live entertainment and great restaurants and you have yourself a fun getaway. Well, you might not need to travel as far as you think.

In fact, you can find this all right across the Detroit River, say the experts at Destination Ontario. Here are three reasons why Ontario’s wine country is a great option for a getaway.

1. It’s about an hour from Detroit.

When you only have a few days off, the last thing you want to do is spend one of them traveling to get to your destination. The Oxley Estate Winery, a family-run vineyard, is located on Lake Erie in Harrow, Ontario, about an hour’s drive from Detroit. Many other wineries are located along the same road along the coast.

2. There is outstanding food and drink.

Sample the large variety of reds and whites they grow in the region with a wine tasting at a local vineyard. The Oxley Estate Winery has a patio for your taste there wares, but if the weather is crummy, you can always head into their renovated historic barn. There is also a menu with dishes like a charcuterie board and fresh perch that are designed to pair perfectly with the wines.

3. Exercise on a bike.

One of the best ways to see the vineyard is on a bike. There are several local rental companies like the Grove Bike Co. that allow you to wind your way through the vineyards and along the coast of Lake Erie.

For more information, or to book your trip to Ontario, click or tap here.