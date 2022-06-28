Pet safety recommendations for the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is next Monday, and preparations are already underway, including a slew of fireworks displays and other festive events. Additionally, you’ll want to do your part to keep your dogs safe during this exciting time.

Devan Bianco with Michigan Humane came on “Live in the D” with Jason Carr to provide some wonderful advice and introduced everyone to a new puppy that needs a home.

Dog and cat owners should be especially careful this time of year since fireworks may be a frightening experience them. Bianco advises owners to prepare their pets in advance. The following are three recommendations for pet safety during fireworks:

Provide a separate space apart from the noise to reduce stress. Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with an ID tag. Before letting your pet out, check for firework debris.

Minestrone, a two-month-old Pitbull mix, is the pet of the week. She is sweet and enjoys playing, eating, and sleeping. She needs a home where someone can keep up with her; as she gets older, she will be more active and will need someone to work on her manners with her when she starts teething.

For whoever adopts today’s pet, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees.

The complete interview may be seen in the video above.