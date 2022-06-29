Tacos and tequila are taking over downtown Royal Oak

The headline may read tacos and tequila, but the Royal Oak Taco fest is a family-friendly event.

The Kids Zone at the fest happening in downtown Royal Oak will feature bounce houses, face painting and more.

There will be live music on three stages with a range of musical genres for all ages. To top off the entertainment, there will be Lucha Libre Wrestling, a hot pepper challenge, timed taco eating contests, artisan vendors and more.

There’s even something for your fur babies. A dog pageant will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30-1 p.m. Winners will have the chance to receive a pet store gift card.

Lets’ talk food! The festival will feature eats from over 40 taquerias and eateries. Most will feature tacos, but there will be a variety of food trucks, so there is something for everyone.

The Royal Oak Taco Fest goes Friday, July 1-Monday, July 4.

