Win a getaway to Ontario

You have the chance to win a fun getaway for two! This prize package includes: 2 show tickets to Caesars Windsor and an overnight stay; a charcuterie board making class for two at Michael Difazio Reclaim Artistry; a Dr. Don 1-on-1 Whisky Master Class and tour of the J.P. Wiser’s Experience; dinner for two at Spagos at Caesars Windsor; a wine tasting for two and lunch at Oxley Estate Winery; an overnight stay at The Grove Hotel plus 2 all day bicycle rentals from The Grove Bike Co. ; three Parks Canada discovery passes with 12 months of unlimited admission to all participating national parks, national marine conservation areas, and national historic sites (including Fort Malden). For your chance to win click here.