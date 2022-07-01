Where to dine on vacation in Sandusky

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When you are headed to a waterpark, one thing that should cross your mind is food.

Frequently splashing in the water is a full-day affair, and the last thing you want to do is dry off, pile everyone and all your things into the car, drive somewhere, eat, with only to drive back and have to unpack everything again.

Luckily, at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky, you don’t even have to leave the resort to grab a bite.

“We love, love, love, our food here, “ said Assistant General Manager, Andrea Toccaceli. “We have chefs in hats walking all over the building. It’s so much fun for everybody to see how seriously we take food. We’ve got lots of different choices though, so don’t feel like you are going to come and just have one thing to pick from.”

So let’s start with breakfast - you have two main options when it comes to in-resort dining. There is the Great Karoo buffet, which has a plethora of things to chose from, including a create-your-own-omelet stand and a carving station.

The Java Hut is their version of Starbucks (yes, they serve Starbucks coffees and drinks there), but you can also get a variety of breakfast sandwiches, wraps, and patisseries.

For lunch, if you are down in the waterpark and don’t feel like drying off, you could always grab lunch at one of the concession stands inside the waterpark.

If you want to take a break and really indulge, check out B-Lux. This restaurant, located just around the corner from where you check in, has craft burgers and milkshakes. Whether you are looking for something classic or piled high with toppings, they have you covered. The atmosphere is very relaxed, and they have a bar inside as well.

For a quick afternoon treat, head to the Candy Hut, which is found right when you open the door. They sell Ashby’s ice cream there, candy and many other sweet treats.

If you are looking for a fun version of happy hour, check out the Mud Hut, an adult-only swim-up bar located inside the waterpark. It’s in a hot tub in the back corner of the place, just past the exit for some of their big slides.

Then for dinner, Sortino’s is the place to be! This is actually a very popular restaurant chain that is local to the Sandusky area. The original owners spent years perfecting their recipes, which were passed down to them from their father who immigrated from Sicily. Their signature dish is the pasta mafia which features a steak served over a bed of pasta in a spice cream sauce with peppers and broccoli.

The design of the restaurant is meant to transport you to a trattoria in Italy, with a seeming outdoor patio and twinkling bistro lights.

So no matter what you’re in the mood for, Kalahari has something to satisfy your craving.

