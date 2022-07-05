5 pointers to help you get amazing pet portraits

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Think your pet is charming, lovely, or just plain funny, and want to show it off to everyone? This is your opportunity. Michigan Humane is launching its pet photo contest for its new calendar.

Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane joined co-host Jason Carr on “Live in the D” to discuss how to capture a great photo of your pet and how to enter; she also introduced a new adorable pet that needs a home.

Every year, Michigan Humane has a photo contest where people can enter a picture of their pet to win a month on a calendar that will be used to help animals in need.

In order to get a lovely shot of your pet, Bianco recommends rewarding your pet for trying a new trick, not forcing them, and engaging them in things they enjoy. Keep an eye on their stress levels and make it a pleasurable experience.

To enter, go to the Michigan Humane pet photo contest page. The first and second-place winners will be included in the 2023 calendar.

Daisy, a two-and-a-half-month-old kitten who is full of energy and enjoys playing and talking, is this week’s Pet of the Week. She would fit in well in any home since she is young and eager to meet everyone, but because she may be shy, it would be ideal if you introduced her to any small children or other pets before she moved in.

For whoever adopts today’s pet, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees.

Watch the video above for the full interview.