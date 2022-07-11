Over 300 artists are coming to Wyandotte

The Wyandotte Street Art Fair is expected to draw thousands of people this week. The fair that started in 1961 and this year it will feature over 300 artists from across the country.

There will be a huge variety of artistic styles from clothing, prints, metal, craft jewelry, glass, leather and more. Artists will even be on hand creating jewelry from utensils.

The fair will look a little different this year. Pat Slack, who is with the Wyandotte Street Art Fair, told Live in the D’s Jason Carr that instead of having beer and food tents along the waterfront, they will have social districting. Visitors will be able to visit 19 restaurants and several shops in the area. There will also be several street performers throughout the fair.

The Wyandotte Street Art Fair takes place July 13-16, 2022 from 10am-9pm on Briddle Ave between Eureka and Oak Streets in downtown Wyandotte.