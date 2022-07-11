What treat do you prefer?

Today is July 11th, popularly known as “7-11 day,” which is why 7/11 gives away free Slurpees on this day. Many of us have indulged in a famous frozen drink, but it got us wondering about other frozen treats we may enjoy.

This morning on “Live In The D,” hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare were joined by “Blaine Fowler Morning Show” host Blaine Fowler and “Motor City Date Night” co-founder and owner Vanessa Cohen to discuss everything from slushies to soft serve.

With Slurpees as our starting point, would you choose one over the other: a Slurpee, a slushee, or a snow cone? Vanessa says she loves getting Kona Ice with the sugar-free flavor. Blaine says he hasn’t had either since the 1980s, so that’s a no.

Do you prefer soft serve or hard scoop ice cream? Blaine enjoys a hard scoop of ice cream in a sugar cone. Vanessa says she sticks to the classics like Haagen Dazs Cookies & Cream or soft serve with sprinkles. Tati says she favors hard scoops in cups instead of cones since she likes to take her time and doesn’t like the pressure. Jason enjoys using a hard scoop with a cake cup, also known as a joy cup.

What about frozen treats like Good Humor bars or popsicles? Jason enjoys bomb pops. Blaine says he likes ice cream sandwiches of any brand. Vanessa enjoys Italian ice and Neapolitan ice cream.

For candy bars, what is your preference: gummy candies over hard candy? Jason says he likes sweet tarts. Vanessa prefers the left Twix, whereas Blaine prefers Snickers, particularly when they’re deep-fried.

And last, cake or pie? Jason says he enjoys eating cake. Vanessa says peach cobbler. Blaine couldn’t pick between the two and said both.

The complete interview may be seen in the video above.