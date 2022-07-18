It’s the perfect time to enjoy seasonal dishes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Summer means flip flops and sunshine, but it’s also a great time to make the most of dining on seasonal dishes. You can utilize fruits that are at their high peak in the season.

The Continental at Ford House in Grosse Ponte Shores is one local restaurant that features a seasonal rotating menu, which is currently capitalizing on fruit-based items that are in season, including:

Crab cakes with pineapple relish

Steak dish with blueberry sauce

Traverse City cherries on top of char-grilled salmon

Crème Brule with cinnamon, nutmeg, and grilled peaches

In addition to entrees and desserts, you can also enjoy summer cocktails. Watch the video above to hear more about The Continental at Ford House’s summer menu.