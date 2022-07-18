86º

It’s the perfect time to enjoy seasonal dishes

Are you making the most of ingredients at their peak in the season?

Natalie Newman, Live in the D Producer

Summer means flip flops and sunshine, but it’s also a great time to make the most of dining on seasonal dishes. You can utilize fruits that are at their high peak in the season.

The Continental at Ford House in Grosse Ponte Shores is one local restaurant that features a seasonal rotating menu, which is currently capitalizing on fruit-based items that are in season, including:

  • Crab cakes with pineapple relish
  • Steak dish with blueberry sauce
  • Traverse City cherries on top of char-grilled salmon
  • Crème Brule with cinnamon, nutmeg, and grilled peaches

In addition to entrees and desserts, you can also enjoy summer cocktails. Watch the video above to hear more about The Continental at Ford House’s summer menu.

