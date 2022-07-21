Art, live music, coneys and a huge birthday celebration

The weekend is almost here, and that means time for fun!

There’s plenty to do in and around Detroit this weekend including a special free performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. The DSO is leaving behind Orchestra Hall and heading to the neighborhood. As part of the Music In The Park series this summer, musicians will perform live at Spotlight Park located at 5945 Linwood in Detroit.

It all kicks off at 10:30 am on Friday July 22 and July 29 with a music workshop and lunch designed for kids 10 and under. It’s free but registration is required.

A free performance open to all is from 11:30am-12:30pm.

Here’s a unique event for the art lovers. Its the first ever Grand Blvd Art Stroll. More than 75 visual artists will display their work. The stroll takes place in 3 locations: Chroma, Blackbird Gallery and Irwin House Gallery, all located on Grand Blvd in Detroit.

It’s happening Saturday starting at noon, with a closing reception from 6pm-10pm.

Beacon Park in Downtown Detroit is turning 5! There will be celebrations, pop-up shops and more happening Friday and Saturday. On Sunday there will be live entertainment, a bounce house, lawn games, and food trucks.

If you’re in the mood for coney’s, check out the Coneyfest on Sunday. The event will feature coney inspired dishes, classic rock music and kids activities. It’s all happening Sunday at the Packard Proving Grounds Historic site in Shelby Township 11am-7pm.

