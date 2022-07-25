Gwen Jimmere never set out to be the CEO of a wildly succesful company. She was a recently divorced, unemployed, single mother with just $32 to her name when she started Naturalicious, a natural haircare company. To hear the emotional story of what motivated her to overcome adversity and launch the company, watch the video above.
Natural haircare founder’s inspirational journey
This Detroit entrepreneur had just $32 to her name before launching her company
