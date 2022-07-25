75º

Live In The D

Natural haircare founder’s inspirational journey

This Detroit entrepreneur had just $32 to her name before launching her company

Tags: Naturalicious, natural hair, natural hair care, Gwen Jimmere

Gwen Jimmere never set out to be the CEO of a wildly succesful company. She was a recently divorced, unemployed, single mother with just $32 to her name when she started Naturalicious, a natural haircare company. To hear the emotional story of what motivated her to overcome adversity and launch the company, watch the video above.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.