Husband-wife duo serves up a taste of Colombian cuisine

A husband and wife are bringing the flavors of Colombia to southeast Michigan through their business called Rosita’s Treats.

Rosandy and Patrick Henderson are the co-owners of Rosita’s Treats in Shelby Township. Rosandy, who grew up in Cartagena, Colombia, learned to make empanadas from her mother. Later on, Rosandy was making empanadas while working as a professional singer in China. That’s also where she met Patrick in 2017. The couple started Rosita’s Treats in 2020 during the pandemic and then opened their storefront in Shelby Township in January of 2022.

The menu at Rosita’s Treats includes empanadas, which are made with ground corn shells. Rosandy says each one is handmade and filled with ingredients like cheese, pork, or ground beef. They even sell frozen empanadas that can be delivered. Rosita’s Treats also makes Arepas, Ajiaco, Sancocho and more. Watch the video above to see what else is on the menu.

Rosita’s Treats is located at 48770 Van Dyke Avenue in Shelby Township.