Here’s your chance to win a custom motorcycle

There’s a reality docuseries of a unique kind on YouTube and social media that’s inviting you to be part of the action. It’s called the “Call Sam Chopper Shop,” and you can follow along with former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty as a one-of-a-kind motorcycle is brought to life for a very special cause.

The project hosted by McCarty and Mark Bernstein was created by the Sam Bernstein Law Firm, which partnered with Bad Pig Customs in Hazel Park to build the chopper. You have a chance to win the custom bike and help a great organization in the process. The motorcycle will be raffled off with the proceeds going to Volunteers of America Michigan to help veterans in our state.

The lucky winner will be selected on September 23rd. To learn more about the project and to enter the raffle, click here. Watch the video above to hear McCarty talk about why it’s important for him to take part in this project.