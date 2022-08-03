One city is celebrating a milestone art fair

The Allen Park Street Fair is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend. With art fairs and festivals becoming a summer tradition, this fair plans to feature a lot of hand-crafted, unique art. Joining host Tati Amare on “Live In The D” to chat about what people can expect from the art fair were committee member Tina Righetti and artist Don Hall.

Tina said there will be more than 150 crafters that have come from around the country. Attendees won’t go hungry because there will be 20 food venders available as well. The Allen Park Street Fair is expecting more than 100,000 people to attend this weekend.

Don Hall has crafted art for about 10 years. He was gracious enough to bring his unique art into the studio. Tati asked Don about his inspiration behind his artwork. One of Don’s themes of his art are frogs, which Tati loves. He says everything he makes is out of metal and silverware. The silverware is unique because he has turned some into fashionable rings. Don also brought in windchimes, sculptures, and keychains.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the art fair, Tina says the entertainment aspect of the fair is back this year. From 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. people can enjoy live music and enjoy the beer tent, which is also making a come back.

For more information about the Allen Park Street Fair, visit their website and Facebook page.

To get a chance to see Don Hall’s metal art, watch the video above.