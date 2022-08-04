Musiq Soulchild is coming to the D

Musiq Soulchild has thirteen Grammy nominations, two platinum and two gold albums, and now the singer-songwriter will be bringing his hits to the D. He will be performing at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on August 6th.

Musiq Soulchild is known for his unique sound, often being called neo-soul, but also blending R&B, funk, blues, jazz, gospel and hip hop. Musiq Soulchild says Motown helped to cultivate the type of music that he makes. He says every time he comes to Detroit there’s a whole lot of love.

Keeping music alive for young people is also important to Musiq Soulchild. He is part of an initiative that focuses on having music curriculum in classrooms. The singer-songwriter says he’s noticing somewhat of a disconnect in how he was raised in music versus how young people are currently raised in music, and he wants to help bridge the gap so there’s more understanding and appreciation.

Live in the D host Tati Amare got the chance to talk with Musiq Soulchild ahead of his performance in Detroit. Watch the video above to see their conversation.