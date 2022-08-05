This place was voted the best craft store in the D

All week long we have been revealing the winners of our Vote 4 The Best contest, which is voted on by our viewers. Today Tati Amare revealed the winner of the craft store category: Scrappy Chic in Livonia.

The owner of Scrappy Chic, Renee Ford, said winning is awesome and she loves what she does and she hopes that it shows.

Scrappy Chic carries supplies for scrapbooking, creating stationery, working with paints, inks, paper crafts, home decor and more. There is a variety of items for all seasons of the year as well as special supplies to showcase your photos from favorite travel experiences. There is also a big selection of supplies to showcase student graduations and activities. Scrappy Chic also offers classes and hosts special events.

Scrappy Chic is located at 33523 W 8 Mile Rd in Livonia, just west of Farmington Rd.

To see more of what they offer and find out which craft stores were runners-up in our Vote 4 The Best craft store category watch the video above.