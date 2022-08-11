Bringing health and wealth to the D

Health Is Wealth on Live in the D

A free expo in Eastern Market is bringing together some of the area’s top health experts and influencers for an action-packed day of programs and activities. It’s known as “Health is Wealth-Detroit.”

The Black Legacy Advancement Coalition’s president, Dexter Sullivan, and its chief of staff, Tiffany A. Johnson, appeared on “Live in the D” with co-host Tati Amare to talk about the event.

According to Sullivan, the Black Legacy Advancement Coalition, or BLAC, is a movement that promotes black power by providing information and resources that benefit the community. He adds that he is delighted to be able to do so through events such as Health is Wealth-Detroit.

According to Johnson, the group recognizes that the last few years have been difficult for everyone. She stated that the goal of this event is to bring joy, healing, and restoration to the people of Detroit.

This is an all-day event including wellness influencers discussing mental health and healing, free health screenings for the entire family, food truck vendors, and wellness vendors. The event will end with a concert including Jazz Waltz, Semaje, and 313 Live Experience.

Ad

There will also be giveaways from local businesses such as Shops On Top, Shinola, signed Detroit Lions merchandise, and more.

The event will take place on August 16 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Eastern Market.

Please visit the Black Legacy Advancement Coalition website for more information.