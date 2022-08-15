“BIG” fun happening in Ypsilanti

There’s a new fun center in town and the activities there are for the young, and young at heart.

Best In Games, also known as B.I.G recently opened in Ypsilanti. The 74,000 sq foot center offers over a dozen attractions, including Axe Throwing, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars and much more. There’s a go-kart track with hills that go up and down and karts that reach up to 35mph. The mezzanine level offers a place for those 21+ called the “Candy Bar,” where craft cocktails are mixed up. There’s also Rocko’s Sports Bar And Grill, where guests can grab a quick bite between activities or catch a game on the big screen.

“Live in the D’s,” April Morton spent a day at B.I.G. Click the video above to see her in action.