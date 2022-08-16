Spice up your takeout meal

Throw out your humdrum takeout menus. We are going to add some zing to your next meal. To spice up our Takeout Tuesday, we featured a restaurant in New Haven that serves up a wide range of rice, noodles, and curry options.

Co-owner and chef Van Long from Spicy Thai Kitchen Express joined “Live in the D” with resident foodie Michelle Oliver to share more about the establishment. Since the name of the eatery alludes to spices, that’s where Long began. He says that you can choose from no spice at all to very mild, medium, hot, or extremely intense flavors.

Long recommends beginning your exploration of Thai cuisine with a dish like Pad Thai, Kao Pad, or sweet and sour stir fry. However, if you are feeling more daring, he recommends the Gang Gai, which is their curry sauce that comes either standard or mild and is packed with flavor. There are also shrimp rolls, spring rolls, and chicken satay on the menu. In the following 30 days, the restaurant will also roll out new Thai wings.

The address for Spicy Thai Kitchen Express is 57575 Gratiot in New Haven, Michigan.

Watch the video above for the full interview.