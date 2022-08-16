Things to consider when taking your cat to the vet

When it comes to pets, a lot of people may think that cats can take care of themselves. But your cats need the same love and care as your dogs, which means taking them to the vet regularly.

Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane came on “Live in the D” to talk about how often you should take your cat to the vet and what you should talk about while you are there. She also introduced a new cute pet who is looking for a home.

Bianco says you should think about the following when it comes to the health of your cats:

Take your cat once or twice a year for vaccinations and a checkup.

Ask about changes like weight loss, changes in how they eat, or changes in their fur.

Take them in a carrier and bring their favorite treats, toys, or blankets.

This week’s pet of the week is Cassie, a 5-year-old cat who is very petite and skinny. She would do well in a home that was easy going and relaxed. If you already have a cat or dog at home, you should introduce the new pet slowly.

Our sponsor, the Mike Morse Law Firm, will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today’s pet.