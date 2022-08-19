Catch up with actor Idris Elba whose got a thriller opening in theaters this weekend

A couple of new movies and a new Marvel series are out and we’re going to see if they’re worth watching.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr for Reel Talk.

The new movie “Beast,” starring Idris Elba, is about a man and his two kids, one of whom is played by Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress from metro Detroit. They visit Africa as a tribute to the girls’ deceased mother, and on their journey, they run into a friend who works in a lion safety reserve. That’s when a rogue lion shows up, whose pride has been killed, and is ready to take no prisoners. Now, the father and his two kids must escape from the beast.

Russell was able to chat with Elba and Jefferies, and Elba said the movie is an interesting, layered story on top of the thrill ride of Man versus Beast. Jefferies said working with Elba was amazing and added that he has a fatherly love and really cared for them on set. Russell gave this movie four out of five reels.

Next up, a new rom-com on Netflix called “Look Both Ways.” This movie is about a young woman who is graduating from college and, all of a sudden, she lives in two universes at once. One universe has her being a wife and a stay-at-home mom, and the other has her following her dreams to get into movies in Los Angeles. As the two characters begin to grow, they begin to envy each other. Greg gives this movie three reels.

Finally, the new Marvel series “She-Hulk” hit Disney+ yesterday. There are some familiar characters from the Marvel cinematic universe in the series, including Mark Ruffalo as “The Hulk” and Bruce Banner. The series is about his cousin, who is an attorney, and goes on a trip and gets in an accident where his blood gets on her, infects her, and makes her a “She-Hulk.” Greg says that it is funny and will introduce more characters from the Marvel universe later.

See the full interview, including a very special surprise for Tati Amare, in the video above.