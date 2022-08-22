The Detroit Jazz Festival is live once again

Today on Music Monday, we celebrate a Detroit tradition that has returned to downtown Detroit after being virtual for the past two years. It’s the Detroit Jazz Festival, presented by Rocket Mortgage, and it’s one of the world’s largest free jazz shows.

Chris Collins appeared on “Live in the D” with host Tati Amare to talk about what to expect at the 43rd annual event.

Collins described this year as an exciting year because of the legendary artists and several international artists with new perspectives on music. He stated that the opening night will take place at Hart Plaza and the closing show will take place at the Chase main stage in Cadillac Square.

The Jazz Festival Foundation truly promotes jazz all year with year-round activations, concerts, education programs, youth programs, and community outreach beyond the show over Labor Day weekend. Collins said that people will be able to see all of them perform at the festival over the course of its four days.

If people can’t make it to the festival, Collins said that this year, all four stages will be streamed live for free.

The festival will take place from September 2 to September 5, 2022. Watch the video above to see the Ralphe Armstrong Trio perform live in studio, as well as the full interview.