Check out a preview of the music for Arts, Beats & Eats

Local and national talent will be in the spotlight in Royal Oak this Labor Day weekend at Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats, and Eats presented by Flagstar Bank. Around two-hundred musical acts will perform on multiple stages over four days of festivities.

Jaime Wilkins, the entertainment director for the event, said local stages are genre-oriented, so they are broken into categories like acoustic, country, R&B rock, alt-rock, and international music. There is also a kids stage, which will showcase music, magic shows and puppet shows. You can click or tap here to see a complete schedule of the music lineup.

Leaving Lifted is one of the bands taking the stage at Arts, Beats and Eats. Marty Gonyeau, who plays bass and vocals for the band, says this is the band’s fourth year performing at the event.

Gonyeau said Arts, Beats and Eats intertwines national acts with local acts and there are all walks of life coming to see the different genres of music and have a good time. Leaving Lifted will be performing on the Flagstar International stage from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Watch the video above to hear Leaving Lifted perform on “Live In The D”.

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats, and Eats presented by Flagstar Bank will run from Friday, Sept. 2 through Labor Day in downtown Royal Oak.