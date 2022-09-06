College students compete in a different kind of bowl starting this Friday

Capital One College Bowl on Live in the D

Season 2 of the Capital One College Bowl returns Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. with back-to-back episodes on Local 4.

NFL legend Peyton Manning and his brother Cooper Manning co-host the show as teams battle for $1 million in scholarship funds.

Cooper joined Jason Carr on “Live in the D” to discus the upcoming premiere of season 2 which will feature 16 teams of three.

“The questions are harder, the kids are smarter, and life changing money at stake, it makes for pretty good TV…,” Cooper said.

Columbia University is the reigning champion of the Capital One College Bowl, but they are in for some tough competition. Other universities competing include Duke University, University of Notre Dame, Penn State University, and more.

To hear what Manning had to say about doing the show with his brother Peyton, watch the video above.