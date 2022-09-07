Can this food help with weight loss?

Jody Trierweiler Weight Loss Food on Live in the D

Health and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined Jason Carr on “Live In The D” to discuss a “nutritional powerhouse” helpful for weight loss.

Numerous studies have shown that two tablespoons of chia seed a day promote weight loss.

Chia seeds contain three times more fiber than whole grain bread, six times more calcium than milk, 15 times more magnesium than broccoli, and eight times more ALA omega-3 than salmon.

Trierweiler featured double dark chocolate chia seed pudding, vanilla cinnamon chia seed pudding, and strawberry chia seed jam during the segment.

