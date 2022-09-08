Apple & cider season is here and there are lots of events to celebrate

As the summer winds down, some fall activities are revving up! This weekend Campus Marius Park in Downtown Detroit transforms into a Bavarian Bierhaus for Parktoberfest. The event celebrates German culture and will feature food trucks, live music, a Biergarten pavilion with beers and games and kids activities. The Fest is happening Saturday September 10 and Sunday September 11.

Another fall event is the annual Michigan Donut and Cider Fest at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. There will be live music, entertainment, pony rides, a petting zoo, and more. It’s all happening Saturday and Sunday.

The city of Rochester is joining in on the fall fun. This weekend will be the Art and Apples Festival. The event will feature nearly 230 artists from around the country, entertainment, a kids zone, and 25 food truck and stand options, as well vendors offering apple treats. The fest takes place Friday-Sunday at Rochester Municipal Park.

Detroit’s Mid-Town area will celebrate the annual Dally in the Alley Saturday. The event that celebrates local artists, vendors and more will take place in the historic and unique alleys and streets of the Cass Corridor.

Finally over to River Rouge, where the city is celebrating its centennial at the Rouge Days carnival. The event features a midway with rides, food, games and more. There will also be helicopter rides, professional wrestling and a car show. The Fest runs Friday-Sunday at Memorial Park in River Rouge.