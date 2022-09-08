Operatic pop trio is bringing their global tour to Detroit

Their voices are recognized around the globe for their pristine harmonies and velvety sounds. They’ve worked alongside Quincy Jones and toured with Barbara Streisand. Now, Il Volo is coming to Detroit.

The operatic pop trio is made up of Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto and Gianluca Ginoble. “Live In The D” host Jason Carr spoke to the members of Il Volo ahead of their upcoming performance at the Fox Theatre.

Ginoble says Il Volo’s show is a journey through the Italian culture. According to Ginoble, their goal has been to follow the steps of their idols like Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli. He says it’s a privilege to pass along the legacy to the younger generation through their voices and music.

Il Volo will take the stage at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, Sep. 10th. Watch the video above to see Jason’s entire interview with Il Volo.