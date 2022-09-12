Hear this R&B songstress from Detroit

Music Monday: Maurissa Rose and Dan Yessian on Live in the D

She is a soulful and powerful artist who has worked with numerous artists including Kem, Anita Baker, Chaka Khan, Will Downing, and more. R & B songstress Maurissa Rose and award-winning composer and producer Dan Yessian joined Tati Amare on “Live In The D” for Music Monday.

On the show, Rose performed “Just in Time” composed by Yessian, who she has been working with on and off for twenty years.

According to Yessian, the song is about lost love and a repair job where she meets someone new.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more from a songstress like her because she’s also an actress, she’s able to interpret the lyrics,” said Yessian.

To see Rose’s performance, watch the video above.