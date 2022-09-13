These jewelry trends will brighten up your fall wardrobe

Meet the Detroit businesswoman who is making a name for herself with her own brand of jewelry and fashion accessories, as well as her community involvement.

Autumn is rapidly approaching! Prepare for pumpkin spice lattes, cool winds, and a wardrobe change. Even though the change of seasons is a great reason to buy new clothes, we can’t forget about accessories.

Gillian Bradley, founder of Harper Ray Accessories, and Tabinda Sial, director of operations, joined co-host Tati Amare on “Live In The D” to talk about the latest fashion trends.

Harper Ray Accessories is a black-owned female business in Metro Detroit that specializes in bracelets, necklaces, body jewelry, and other accessories. It was just named “Brand of the Year” by Big Sean’s Don Awards. Bradley said the company is named after her grandfather, Dr. James Harper, who was one of Michigan’s first black anesthesiologists. She said she launched the company in her dorm room at Michigan State and opened the first flagship store around a year ago. Her goal, she says, is to give people a taste of luxury without breaking the bank, and to increase their self-esteem.

Ad

Fall is just around the corner, and Bradley showed off some of her brand’s hottest jewelry for the season. First, she said that pearls are in, and that the customizable pearl name necklace would look great coupled with a pendant necklace to provide depth to a layered look. Next, she said that chucky chains are popular and that a Cuban necklace would be great for a bold look.

Harper Ray Accessories is located at 29139 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076.

Visit the Harper Ray Accessories website and follow them on social media for additional information.

Watch the video above to learn how to easily transition your autumn day look into a night look.