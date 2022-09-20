This award ceremony is all about celebrating the hope, spirit, and future of Detroit

Helping young people stay focused on their goals to empower their lives can be challenging at times. One local effort is making that possible year after year by celebrating young adults who are achieving success right here in the D. The Youth Empowerment Awards, presented by Class Agency and 313 Hope Detroit, are leading this effort.

Class Agency developed this awards program three years ago to highlight the “hope spirit, and future of Detroit,” says Dr. Karla Mitchell, the Executive Director of Class Agency. It also allows the students to feel seen and recognized for their accomplishments.

They give out awards in a variety of categories, including perseverance, entrepreneurial spirit, community impact, community fellowship, excellence in education, and sustainable programming. At the ceremony, they hand out sleek awards to all the winners.

Anyone can nominate a young person for these awards, and they can do so anonymously if they wish.

“It is my hope that when we elevate the work of these youth, it inspires other youth to keep going,” Mitchell said.

You will see some of these award winners featured on Live in the D this week and part of next week. To learn more about Class Agency and its programs, click or tap here.