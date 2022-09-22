Jennifer Hudson shares her love for Detroit

With an Oscar, two Grammys, a Tony, and an Emmy, she is the youngest female EGOT winner in history, and now Jennifer Hudson has her own syndicated daytime talk show that you can watch on Local 4.

The EGOT winner spoke with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare about her new talk show called “The Jennifer Hudson Show”. Hudson’s career spans from singer to actress to producer and now to talk show host. When it comes to her new role, Hudson said what she loves most is that she simply gets to be herself. She also said she loves hearing people’s stories and being able to bring people together. Hudson added that she wants to be able to give others a platform.

Hudson is not a Detroit native, but she does have a special connection to the Motor City. She said Detroit feels as much like home to her as Chicago. One of the singer’s big connections to Detroit is that she played the role of Aretha Franklin in “RESPECT”, a biopic about the late Queen of Soul. When asked about the experience, Hudson says what impacted her the most was the fact that Franklin chose her for the role. Hudson expressed that she misses Franklin’s presence and hearing from her, but she said that you can feel Franklin’s presence and heart in the people of Detroit.

You can watch “The Jennifer Hudson Show” weekdays at 3 p.m. on Local 4. Watch the video above to see “Live In The D” host Tati Amare’s entire interview with Jennifer Hudson.