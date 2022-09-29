Celebrate fall at A2 Artoberfest in Ann Arbor

Everyone is familiar with the Ann Arbor Art Fair, but if you were unable to attend this year’s festival, you still have a chance to see some amazing artwork.

In addition to their nationally renowned events, the same group is putting on A2 Artoberfest next month.

Meredith Bruckner, the producer of All About Ann Arbor, and Allison Buck, the marketing director of the Guild of Artists and Artisans, joined “Live In The D” to discuss the event.

Bruckner said the event is new and started last year. She said it has everything you love about the summer art fair except for the weather.

Buck said that there will be art by painters, jewelers, photographers, digital artists, watercolorists, and even some artists from the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair.

She mentioned that, unlike the Ann Arbor summer fair, you will be able to walk around and see all of the art. In addition, you’ll get the unique opportunity to speak directly with the artists about their work and creative process. There will also be cocktails, beer, wine, and live music.

The event will take place on 4th Ave. between Huron and Catherine, just outside of downtown Ann Arbor on October 8 and 9.

According to Buck, the idea behind the festival was to create a more manageable and intimate version of the Ann Arbor Art Fair in the fall when the weather is nice.

Check out allaboutannarbor.com to find out about this and other exciting activities in the Ann Arbor area.