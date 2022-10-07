Two new films to enjoy this weekend

Listen to this list of names: Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Robert DeNiro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, and Chris Rock. They are all in a new movie that came out this week, and there is also a new horror movie.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Jason Carr on “Reel Talk” to talk more about the movies.

“Amsterdam” has an ensemble cast, and Russell says the dramedy is about something happening and figuring out who is involved. He says if you like mysteries, you will like this movie.

The new movie “Smile,” which debuted at the top of the box office last weekend, is also out. This is frightening, but could be an ideal for a Halloween date. This film, according to Russell, is about a doctor who begins experiencing events from her past. Something about frightening smiles on people’s faces instantly turns them evil. Russell has heard that this film is scary and perfect for Halloween.

