This Detroit singer/songwriter has all that jazz

At 17 years old, Anissa Lea was the youngest artist to be asked to play at the Detroit Jazz Festival this year. Lea joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss her career as an artist and sing a song from her debut album.

According to Lea, performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival was an amazing opportunity.

“It was an indescribable experience. It was so amazing and unforgettable,” said Lea. “I can’t even begin to explain it. It’s just lovely working with the band, and being able to portray my emotions through my music with the crowd.”

Lea’s debut album was recently released and showcases her original music.

“Mostly when I write my music, I always write stuff that is relatable to me and from past experiences and from experiences that I see through other people as well,” said Lea.

To see Lea perform the song “Misery”, watch the video above.