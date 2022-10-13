Hair spray hacks from polishing to quick-fixes

It is the go-to tool for keeping your hair in place so that your good hair day lasts all day. But, did you know that hair spray can help with more than just misplaced hair strands?

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan appeared on “Live In The D” with Tati Amare to reveal some hair spray tips for everything from holiday decorations to hosiery.

Jordan suggested spraying fall leaves with hair spray to preserve them. He also said that you can hang a branch upside down to prevent the leaves from curling, or press them between glass to keep them flat for use as hats and hair accessories.

According to Jordan, hairspray can also be used as a quick fashion fix. He says that you can restore black suede to make it richer. It can also be sprayed over fabric to make it crisper. You can create wrinkles by spraying fabric and allowing it to dry for texture. Finally, it can be used to polish silver.

Aside from the hair itself, Jordan says that there are other ways to boost your beauty routine with hairspray. To enhance or set your brows in place, use a toothbrush or spool brush. You can also spray makeup dusters to keep those tiny brush bristles from leaving behind debris. In addition, you can use liquid eye liner to make a temporary tattoo and hairspray to seal it. Lastly, you can spray it on freshly painted nails to make them dry quicker.

To see what other things you can do with hair spray, watch the video above.