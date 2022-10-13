These Halloween activities are fun for the whole family

Are you looking for some fun and simple Halloween activities to do with your kids? Kerry Doman, founder of Little Guide Detroit, joined Tati Amare on “Live In The D” to discuss how to make this season spooky for the whole family.

According to Doman, a fun and affordable activity is Halloween bingo. It’s also a good way to get out of the house and check out the other decorations in the neighborhood, she said.

“I think it’s just such a fun idea to walk around the neighborhood and take your cards and put a sticker on when you find a decoration around the house,” said Doman.

A couple of fun crafts for the kids include Halloween themed nightlights and gingerbread houses, said Doman.

The Halloween nightlights give children a decoration of their own, which they get to keep.

“They light up and they can be nightlights too. We did this together,” Doman said. “They (the children) got to pick all the spiders and the hands and the skulls that go in them. It’s just a fun way for them to own a decoration in their own room.”

The haunted gingerbread houses are also a fun craft, but Doman recommends using hot glue rather than icing to keep the house standing.

Lastly, “boo bags” are an exciting way to get your friends, family, and neighbors into the Halloween spirit, said Doman.

“Boo bags” are small baskets which contain anything from stickers to glow sticks to candy. According to Doman, one way to surprise someone with a “boo bag” is to leave it on their porch and ding-dong-ditch them.

To learn more about these Halloween activities, watch the video above.