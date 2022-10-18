3 reasons to adopt an older dog

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When people decide to adopt a pet, they often think of puppies or kittens, but you may want to flip the script.

Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane returned to “Live in the D” to explain why an older dog may be the right choice for you, as well as introduce an adorable pet in need of a home.

Bianco says that if you adopt an adult dog instead of a puppy, you’ll know their personality from the start, they’ll already be trained, and you’ll have access to medical and behavioral assessments.

This week’s pet of the week is Nell, a six-year-old Maltese Poodle mix. He is laid-back and enjoys pets and cuddles. The ideal environment for him is one in which he is the focus of your attention and is not overburdened.

Michigan Humane has a fun collaboration with a Detroit jeweler to give pets some sparkle. Rebel Nell in Detroit will hold a debut event on Oct. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., offering bling pet tags with engravings. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Michigan Humane.

The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fee for whoever adopts today’s pet.

The complete interview may be seen in the video above.