This charity event is one you won’t want to miss

Are you looking to support a local charity over a fun meal? The Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit is hosting its 4th annual house chef challenge on October 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sheri Mark, Chris Gadulka, and Brandon Wright joined Tati Amare on “Live In The D” to discuss the event.

According to Mark, board president of the Ronald McDonald house in Detroit, the event is exciting because it supports families with kids in the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

“We exist only on donations. This is a fundraiser, we do it at the house that is near and dear to our heart because we feel that the kitchen is the home, the heart. That’s where the families come and they share meals, and they share support, and so it’s really an exciting fundraiser to help provide these families with meals and with rooms to stay in,” said Mark.

Mark said they do what they can to help families all over the world.

“Ronald McDonald house in Detroit provides a home away from home for families with kids in the hospital. We’ve been in existence for 43 years in Detroit,” said Mark. “We have 25 rooms, we don’t ask the families for money, and if you have a child in the hospital or a child getting treatment, we accept people from all over the world.

The chef challenge will include two adult chefs, Gadulka and Wright. Four kids from the Children’s Hospital will be assisting, with two on each team.

Gadulka showcased a roast cauliflower salad with fall beats, sundried tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, and crisp garbanzos.

Wright made a chicken, cajun pasta with fresh bell peppers.

The cook off will be evaluated by four judges, and the crowd also gets a vote by picking a fan favorite.

The event is located at 4707 St. Antoine, Detroit. Tickets are still available for purchase.

To learn more, watch the video above.