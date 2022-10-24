Hear this soul singer & songwriter from Detroit

She is a soul singer with rich church roots who shares her love of music with the world by providing a genuine message. Erica Johnson joined Jason Carr on “Live In The D” for Music Monday.

According to Johnson, she’s has been involved with music since a young age.

“My whole life,” said Johnson. “Since I was a little girl, singing in the church choir at three and four years old.”

Johnson said her music is inspired by artists such as Stevie Wonder, The Clark Sisters, and Mariah Carey.

“So many people have influenced me over the years,” she said.

On the show, Johnson performed “Kindness” which had a unique message behind it.

“I just feel like there’s not enough kindness in the world so this song is written to inspire others to be a little more kind everywhere you are and everywhere you go in the world,” said Johnson.

To see Johnson’s performance, watch the video above.