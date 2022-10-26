Here are some fun ways to celebrate Halloween around the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for some Halloween fun for the kids that isn’t scary or spooky?

The YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit hosts a variety of events in various communities for people of all ages, including older ones. There’s also a unique opportunity that might launch their filmmaking careers.

Margaret Edwartowski, the executive director of Y Arts, and Nick Cucinella, a member of Y Arts’ advisory board and co-founder of the Detroit Can Film Festival, joined “Live in the D” with co-host Jason Carr to talk about the latest events at the Y.

Edwartowski said that there are a plethora of activities taking place at the Y this weekend. On Friday, the Macomb Family YMCA will host “Halloween at the Y,” an event that will have spooky-themed “snactivities,” arts and crafts, and even a haunted locker area.

Also on Friday, there will be a family theater games night at the South Oakland YMCA in Royal Oak, where costumes are encouraged. On Saturday, both the Birmingham and South Oakland YMCAs will have art classes with a Halloween theme that are good for the whole family.

According to Edwartowski, anyone in the community is welcome to attend these events because the Y’s mission is to welcome everyone. She did, however, add that some of the programs have membership benefits for pricing.

Edwartowski says that having social events like this for kids has some benefits.

The Detroit Can Film Festival’s theme this year is “My Scrolling Life,” which Edwartowski says was inspired by conversations with young people. She added that the contest is open to everyone in the tri-county area between the ages of 13 and 18.

Cucinella stated that the duration of the submissions is 15 seconds, which is a five-second increase from the previous year.

He stated that the goal is to teach students to tell a truthful story in 15 seconds or less to help them convey to the world exactly what they are thinking and feeling in a short attention span. There are a number of prizes available, including $500 and scholarships for the winners. The contest ends on Friday. All of the submissions will be screened on Nov. 17, and the winners will be selected.

For additional information and to enter the contest, please visit the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit website.

Watch the video above for the full interview.