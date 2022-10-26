Ready to start Christmas shopping? Here are some hot toys for this year

It’s always a good idea to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping and this year there are some hot items you may want to get your hands on sooner rather than later. Host Tati Amare spoke to the Senior Editor of the Toy Insider, James Zahn, to get a preview of a few of those hot holiday toys for the season. Here’s what he said you should have on your list:

For those who want to add a bit of learning to your toys... check out the Dexor Robot. This is a STEM-authenticated building kit that the kids can assemble themselves from over 100 different pieces. There is a variety of sets, and they are compatible with one another. This is great for a kid who is interested in engineering.

For fans of Marvel and Black Panther... With the release of the new movie, Wakanda Forever, is a new collection of dolls. The beautiful dolls are being produced by the World of EPI, and were designed in collaboration with Marvel. What kid wouldn’t want to play with Okoye, Nakia, or Shuri?

For those who love the classics... Tonka Truck is getting upgraded. The popular toy is now getting a radio control! The Mighty Dump can drive around, do 360s, dump its contents in the back, and operate it’s front loader as well.

For the future superstar (and fans of Encanto)... take a look at the Encanto EZ Link Karaoke Machine. While they may not talk about Bruno, you can sing along to all your favorite songs from the movie. The device connects to any Bluetooth device, and you can pick any song you want to sing along to. It also has a port so you can add another mic, and has a cool echo effect.

For more great ideas, watch the segment above.