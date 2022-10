We’ve all heard of gender reveals, and how creative hosts can get. Well, the “Live in the D,” crew put their creativity skills to the test and came up with some pretty cool pumpkin designs. Just in time for Halloween, pumpkin designs by Jason, Tati, Michelle and April were revealed live on the show. By the looks of these cool designs, it looks like the crew understood the assignment.

To see these creative designs, click the video above.