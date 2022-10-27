Celebrate Afro-Caribbean culture this weekend

Are you looking to get on the dance floor this weekend? Lucky for you, a Halloween event celebrating African Caribbean culture is taking place in Detroit on Saturday. Brendan Asante, founder of Jerk X Jollof, and Chef Godwin Ihentuge from Yum Village joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss the celebration.

According to Asante, the organization started off with a dance party at the University of Michigan.

“I went to school there for Jazz and we had some jerk chicken and some jollof rice at a party and fast forward to this brand now becoming something we’ve been able to take to Los Angeles to Ghana for Afrochella… It’s just been a whirlwind of activations since we started in 2016,” said Asante.

Ihentuge showcased various food options which will be available at the event and at Yum Village.

“Normally, we do the jollof rice with the plantains and the jerk chicken,” said Ihentuge. “We also have a little bit of everything that we serve at the restaurant…”

These include ginger curry chickpeas, authentic jerk style oxtail, and more.

The Jerk X Jollof event will also have unique music with a blend of Afrobeat’s from various cultures.

It will take place on Oct. 29 at the Garden Theater from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

