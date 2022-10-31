This Detroit band combines jazz, R&B, and hip-hop

This Detroit band combines elements from jazz, R&B, and hip-hop to create a unique sound. Levotis “LG” Griffin III, singer for 313 LIVE Experience, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” for Music Monday.

According to Griffin, the band members grew up together and developed their sound at a young age.

“We go way back like church pews,” said Griffin. “We all came up together, and our sound was developed very early through the east and west side Baptist churches, and we got together as we got older and we realized we had something. So, we wanted to always feel like no matter where we went we represented the city of Detroit…”

Griffin said the band has won numerous music awards in Detroit and getting recognized at home is very rewarding.

“We have this distinguished honor of saying and claiming maybe five consecutive Detroit Music Awards from best band in the city, so we don’t take that lightly,” said Griffin. “We absolutely believe we are the best and we appreciate being recognized at home.”

To see 313 LIVE Experience perform their new song “The Last Time”, watch the video above.