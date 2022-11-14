Check out this young Detroit quartet

Music Monday The 313 Group on Live in the D

This young quartet is composed of musicians ages 15 to 20. The 313 Group joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” for Music Monday.

The musicians included Izzy Savids, Handley Rasnick, Sam Melkonian, and Nate Topolewski.

According to Topolewski, the band performs weekly at The Motown Bistro in Eastern Market.

“We play every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and we do everything from Motown tunes and funk to straight-ahead jazz, and it’s open for everyone and musicians are also welcome to come sit in.”

Topolewski and the 313 Group performed a song some people know, with a unique touch.

To learn more and to see the performance, watch the video above.