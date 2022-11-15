A peek behind the scenes of America’s Thanksgiving Parade

We are now less than 10 days away from one of the biggest events of the year - America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White. There will be floats, bands, big heads, balloons, and you can’t forget about the clowns.

The push is on to get everything ready, so we invited Tony Michaels, the President and CEO of The Parade Company to sit down with hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare to let us know all that is happening behind the scenes before the big day.

This year they are building 9 new floats, the most they have ever built. There are 5 full time artists that work alongside an additional 20 freelance artists, as well as volunteers who design and build them. Currently, 3 are still in production but Michaels is confident they will all come together before the big day.

The floats aren’t the only thing they are working on leading up to the event. Hob Nobble Gobble will be happening this Friday, and while they have sold out of tickets, you can watch all the action on Local 4 with Jason and Tati hosting it starting at 8pm.

There is still time to sign up for the annual Turkey Trot which takes place right before the parade. You can sign up until right before the race takes place on The Parade Company’s website. Their goal for this year is to get over 15,000 runners.

Celebrities are also streaming into the city to be a part of the parade. Jalen Rose and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony will serve as Grand Marshals.

For the full interview, watch the video above.