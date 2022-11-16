Score hot toys for the holidays without shelling out big bucks

Holiday shopping is in full swing, and these days we’re all trying to save a little money while checking gifts for the kids off our shopping list. However, you can still give some of the hottest toys at reasonable prices.

James Zahn, Senior Editor of “Toy Insider”, appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about some of the trending toys that are also budget-friendly.

Zahn’s first suggestion was for those who want to create an at-home mini golf course. He suggests the Chuckle and Roar Mini Golf Set.

Another wallet-friendly toy Zahn talked about is Toppeez characters. They are figurines that kids can put on their pencil tops and take to school. The characters Zahn highlighted are from “Miraculous: Ladybug + Cat Noir”, which is a popular kids’ series.

How about a toy that’s a combination of two kid favorites? Imagine the concept of Bubblegum tape with furry friends added to the mix. The toy called Fur by the Foot dispenses either two or three plush characters.

Last but not least, there’s a cross-generational toy that might appeal to both kids and parents. A company called The Loyal Subjects is selling Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figurines modernized in streetwear like letterman jackets. Zahn said kids can play with the turtles and he added that collectors will like them too. Watch the video above to get a closeup look at all of the toys suggested by Zahn.